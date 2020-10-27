LIVE: Hawaii to start welcoming Japanese visitors back with pre-travel testing in November

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Japanese visitors will be able to take advantage of Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program starting next month, with travelers arriving as early as Nov. 6.
“We are ready and delighted to welcome you back,” Gov. David Ige said in a news conference at Honolulu’s airport, addressing visitors from Japan.
The pre-travel testing programs allows incoming trans-Pacific passengers to forgo quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with a trusted testing provider no more than 72 hours before departure. So far, the program has only been available to travelers from the mainland.
But the governor has expressed interest in broadening it to international travelers, including those from Japan, South Korea and Canada.
Ige said Hawaii will get at least 10 flights to Hawaii from Japan in November.
Pre-travel testing to Hawaii was launched 12 days ago, and so far more than 94,000 incoming trans-Pacific passengers have been screened upon arrival. Of those, about 10,000 had to go into quarantine.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green said about one-third of incoming travelers are returning residents.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.