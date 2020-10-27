It’s only October, but the snow is already falling atop Mauna Kea

It’s only October, but the snow is already falling atop Mauna Kea
Snow on Mauna Kea was seen around 4 p.m. Monday. (Source: Mauna Kea Weather Center)
By Dillon Ancheta | October 26, 2020 at 10:19 PM HST - Updated October 26 at 10:21 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some wet and unstable weather brought thunderstorms and heavy rain to the western half of the state this week.

But over on Hawaii Island, it was a different scene as snow fell atop Mauna Kea.

A light dusting was captured by cameras at the Mauna Kea Weather Center on Monday around 4 p.m. It’s believed to be the first snowfall of the winter season.

The Mauna Kea Visitor Information Station said the road was closed Monday night, which is often a result of snowy or icy conditions making travel up the mountain unsafe.

More snow could be possible in the coming days as temperatures are set to linger near freezing.

[Click here to check out the HNN Weather Center]

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.