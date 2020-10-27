HFD responding to building fire in Makiki; smoke seen from H-1

HNN File (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | October 27, 2020 at 7:02 AM HST - Updated October 27 at 7:07 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters are responding to a building fire in Makiki on Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the alarm around 6:35 a.m. on Pensacola Street.

The blaze sent a thick plume of smoke in the air, visible from the H-1 Freeway.

HFD has not released further details, but Hawaii News Now cameras showed the fire appeared to be under control as of 7 a.m.

Crews have shut down a portion of Pensacola Street, between Hassinger and Lunalilo streets. Traffic is being rerouted in the area.

This story will be updated.

