Forecast: Flooding conditions possible through Thursday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet weather will prevail across the state this week as a front moves through the area. A juicy disturbance will linger just north of the islands during the second half of the week, maintaining the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms. A Flash Flood Watch in effect for Oahu and Kauai County may need to be expanded to other islands later. There is significant uncertainty as to where/when/if heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will occur. The threat of flash flooding seems greatest across the western portion of the state for now, so we will maintain the Flash Flood Watch (FFA) for Niihau, Kauai and Oahu through Thursday.