Everyone’s shopping online. But buyer beware: Scammers are there, too.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Better Business Bureau says the number of online shoppers getting ripped off has skyrocketed in 2020, as online shopping has also grown.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people who shop online has risen significantly ― from 29% to 37%. During that same time, shoppers reportedly being swindled by internet scammers has tripled.
“Of those that reported an online scam, 80% of them lost money compared to just 24% in 2019,” said BBB spokesperson Roseann Freitas, who added the riskiest online purchases are pets or pet supplies.
Since March, Hawaii residents have lost thousands to fraudulent pet companies.
The agency’s also warning people to be extra cautious purchasing items on the internet that are hard to find ― or in limited supply.
“If you can’t find it easily, you’re going to start searching places you don’t know,” said Freitas.
“We saw a lot of that with PPE. When people couldn’t find masks or hand sanitizer or cleansing wipes. So people were buying online. They were buying from fraudulent websites and they lost money.”
Freitas says people in the market for a car should also be cautious when shopping online.
An investigation was recently launched into “sapaautosales.com” after a Hawaii resident stumbled upon what appeared to be a fraudulent website. It’s since been taken down.
To avoid becoming the victim of an online shopping scam, Freitas says shoppers needs to do their homework. “That means you need to do your research on that company,” she said. “You can also type the name of the company and the word scam behind it.”
The BBB says the top website used in online shopping scams is Facebook, followed by Google and direct merchant websites.
