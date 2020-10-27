Emergency personnel respond after chopper makes hard landing in Nuuanu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A helicopter made a hard landing in Nuuanu on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an emergency response.
Paramedics and firefighters are at the scene, but there were no reports of any injuries.
Emergency Medical Services said the pilot of the chopper is OK and talking to first responders at the scene. A passenger was also onboard the helicopter.
Authorities were called to the scene about noon.
This story will be updated.
