Ala Moana Center parking lot to serve as a drive-in movie theater

And now, Aloha Drive-In Movies will be transforming a section of the parking lot at Ala Moana Center into an outdoor theater this week and into November.
On Oct. 29 and 30, there will be showings of two separate films each day. Up to 83 vehicles will be allowed into the viewing area, located on the second level between Neiman Marcus and Macy’s.
Organizers say the 30-foot LED screen will face the Ewa direction, and audio for the films will be transmitted via FM radio. The show times are as follows:
- October 29, 5:30 p.m.: “Secret Life of Pets” (Animated feature starring Kevin Hart and Harrison Ford)
- October 29, 8:00 p.m.: “Grease-Sing-A-Long” (Classic musical starring John Travolta & Olivia Newton John with audience participation)
- October 30, 5:30 p.m.: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (Classic Tim Burton stop-motion film starring Chris Sarandon & Catherine O’Hara)
- October 30, 8:00 p.m.: “The Lost Boys" (Cult classic vampire film starring Jason Patric & Corey Haim)
Snacks will also be available for purchase right from your car, and delivered by staffers.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle for two adult occupants. Additional tickets for 12 & above are $10.00 children 3-11 are $8.00 and children 2 & under are free. There is a limit of five people per vehicle to ensure participants are in alignment with city guidelines.
