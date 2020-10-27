3 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported; 66 new infections statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday and 66 new infections statewide.
One of the deaths is on Oahu while the other two are on the Big Island. The fatalities bring the official death toll of the virus in Hawaii to 215.
Meanwhile, 50 of the 66 new cases Tuesday were on Oahu. There were 11 in Maui County, three on the Big Island and two out-of-state.
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 14,773. About 3,200 of those are still “active,” which means they have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,913 total cases
- 10,228 released from isolation
- 948 required hospitalization
- 166 deaths
- 1,233 total cases
- 859 released from isolation
- 63 required hospitalization
- 30 deaths
- 403 total cases
- 362 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 87 total cases (86 linked to current outbreak)
- 0 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization (involved Lanai resident who contracted COVID-19 on Maui; not linked to current outbreak)
- 1 death (involved Lanai resident who contracted COVID-19 on Maui; not linked to current outbreak)
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 62 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 2 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 58 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
