UH lab seeks to reach frontline workers, underserved with COVID-19 testing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanks to a partnership with the city, a UH medical school lab is now offering COVID-19 testing ― and playing a role in our understanding of the virus.
The Tropical Medicine Lab at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine is now providing tests at its outdoor walk-up testing site in Kakaako.
The lab is aimed toward helping those who are underserved, uninsured, and frontline workers who may require multiple tests for safety at their workplace.
This week’s hours are:
- Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon
- Wednesday, from 1 to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, from 1 to 3 p.m.
On top of testing, researchers are also working on finding a vaccine for COVID-19, supporting underserved communities, and supporting clinical trials.
The outpatient clinical trial is working toward finding an effective treatment for patients with COVID-19 using telmisartan.
“We will test the hypothesis that much of the dangerous lung and heart effects of COVID-19 is caused by the virus' ability to dysregulate the delicate balance in a hormone system in our body called the renin angiotensin system,” said Dr. Cecilia Shikuma, lead investigator for this study.
“Telmisartan lowers blood pressure by blocking the harmful effects of this hormone system, and we hope to find preliminary evidence that taking the drug will also prevent much of the harmful effects of the virus.”
For more information on the clinical trial and testing, contact Cris Milne via email at atcmilne@hawaii.edu.
