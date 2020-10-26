Stacie Ku’ulei Talks Story and shares her music video and inspiration for “Rise Up! E Ala E!”

I bet you would have never guessed that Stacie Ku`ulei is an educator! She serves as a teacher at Kalakaua Middle School in the heart of Kalihi. She knows the experience of being an essential worker - “RISE UP! E ALA E!” She wants everyone to recognize doctors, nurses, paramedics, dispatchers, truckers, grocery workers, construction workers, teachers, the entire community! Soulful, sultry, dynamic, intense, heartfelt, and sensitive. Stacie Ku’ulei can do it all! With a voice others could only dream of, she brings her talent to honor the essential workers, first responders, and also to the community so we can rise up together during these tough times. Born and raised on Kaua`i, Stacie Ku`ulei grew up in Pakala Sugarcane Plantation on the West side of the Garden Isle. The evening sunsets, scent of the ocean, and the red dirt that stains her feet molded her into the person she is, the person she will always be. Her roots on Kauai were essential for her to grow into the woman she is today. She attended the island’s Waimea Canyon Elementary School and Waimea High School.