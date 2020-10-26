Stacie Ku’ulei performs “Koke`e” in the Talk Story Hale

After 10 years of singing on the Navatek, a dinner cruise that cruises Waikiki, Stacie Ku’ulei accepted the opportunity to perform with some of the most brilliant, talented, and passionate musicians. “Music gives me the opportunity to relate to people in such a way that ignites their passion…..I love people….they inspire me…I aim to lift their souls and spirits” says Stacie Ku’ulei. Besides singing, writing songs is another of Stacie Ku’ulei’s passions. “I love writing about people….their challenges, hopes, dreams, and situations…..it makes me happy to know that I can inspire people through my music.” Stacie Ku’ulei resides in Honolulu and serves as an educator for the state of Hawai’i. She is an avid promoter of reading literacy. “Every child is beautiful….every child is unique….and every child can learn to read,” says Stacie Ku’ulei.