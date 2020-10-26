Smartphone app helps businesses rent out their empty parking spaces

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may have noticed the colorful signs popping up in private parking lots and alongside parking stalls from Waikiki to Kakaako.
The signage advertises a new parking app for smartphones called PARKLINQ.
“PARKLINQ is an app and website that allows people to find a parking spot before they’ve reached their destination and pay for it for it before they’ve arrived,” said Tyler Saenz, PARKLINQ founder and CEO.
Saenz came up with the concept that enables businesses to earn extra cash off their idle parking stalls.
“Most businesses are open from 9 to 5, let’s say, and closed two days a week. That’s approximately 75% of the time that their parking lot is sitting empty that we can generate extra revenue for them,” PARKLINQ vice president Wes Wendler said.
Consignment Center is using the system to rent the stalls outside its Kakaako storefront.
“I’ve got six stalls here. I close and they’re available after 6 p.m. until early in the morning,” Chip Buchmiller said.
Businesses can register and rent their stalls through the PARKLINQ app or online. They list how many parking spaces they have and how much they want to charge.
“The businesses that have extra parking, it’s latent supply, it’s sitting there not doing anything. So it’s extra money for their business, especially during a time of COVID,” Saenz said.
Stalls are rented hourly, daily or monthly.
PARKLINQ is also helping Aloha Bakehouse & Cafe, which needed more parking. It matched the small business with additional stalls it now rents on a private road outside the eatery.
“Before we only had three spaces. Now partnering up with PARKLINQ we have seven spaces for customers,” owner Doug Choi said.
Drivers who have the app search for PARKLINQ stalls in the area they want to go to.
“They’ll see all the available parking pins in the area and they can compare those prices,” Saenz said. “Once they found one they like they pay for it and they’re GPS’d right to their parking spot.”
Even homeowners can sign up and rent out their private driveways.
“The goal is to make parking easier for everybody here in Hawaii,” Saenz said.
PARKLINQ is just getting started.
“On Oahu we’re in the process of uploading approximately 450 stalls right now,” Wendler said.
Parking rates on the app average $1.25 to $1.50 an hour. In the near future, PARKLINQ plans to pitch its parking plan to the city.
