Roots Girl Eli-Mac Talks Story with McKenna Maduli

McKenna Maduli, host of the Emmy Award-winning series Talk Story, takes us virtually to San Diego to connect with singer-songwriter Eli-Mac. Growing up in Haiku, Maui, this “Roots Girl” has stayed grounded and humble in her success. Eli-Mac, aka Camile Velasco, caught global attention when she made it as a top-ten finalist on American Idol in 2004 and her music career has soared ever since. Her hits like “Dub Stop”, “Mr. Sensi”, and “Roots Girl” have taken over the charts and hearts of millions of fans. She recently took home a 2020 Island Music Award for Music Video of the Year and Female Artist of the year.
Eli-Mac tells McKenna that hip hop, R & B, and reggae have influenced her sound the most. She encourages young artists to be authentic: “Do what’s true to you. If you’re a country boy from the country, blend the country with the reggae. Just do what feels natural to your heart and what you love.”
Eli-Mac recently signed a new deal with Island Empire Records and is looking forward to releasing her new “Roots Girl” Album in 2021. She shares her Award-Winning Music video for “Roots Girl” featuring Paula Fuga, Nattali Rize, and directed by Kelii Grace.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.iamelimac.com, @eli_mac
