Outbreaks on Hawaii Island, Lanai cause spike in rolling seven-day infection averages

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents was higher on both Hawaii Island and across Maui County on Sunday than it was on Oahu ― the first time in months that Oahu has recorded a lower number in that particular statistic than the state’s second- and third-most populous islands.
Data released by the state Department of Health over the weekend indicates that the number of infections on the Big Island and on Lanai, which is a part of Maui County, are growing.
51 new cases were reported on Hawaii Island on Sunday, compared to just 49 on Oahu ― the first time more new cases were reported on the Big Island than Oahu since May 21, according to data from the Department of Health.
The Big Island is home to roughly 20% of the total population of Oahu.
That surged has raised the Big Island’s seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents to about 12, compared to 7.3 for the islands of Maui County and 5.5 for the island of Oahu.
Since last Tuesday, when the first four cases of COVID-19 were reported on Lanai, at least 77 cases have been logged by the state Department of Health on an island that has just more than 3,100 residents.
The cases there have caused a dramatic increase in the averages for Maui County, which was reporting an average of just one new case per 100,000 residents prior to the Lanai outbreak.
Gov. Ige on Monday signed a stay-at-home order for Lanai ― effective Tuesday ― as the island scrambles to bring a large COVID-19 outbreak under control.
The national seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents was about 20 as of Monday, according to data maintained by the University of Oxford.
