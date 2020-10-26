Number of Hawaii inmates at Arizona prison with active COVID-19 cases swells to 52

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of Hawaii inmates at Arizona’s Saguaro Correctional Center with active cases of COVID-19 has swelled to 52.
State Public Safety Department officials said seven Hawaii inmates at the facility are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 10 more are awaiting test results.
The state said mass testing of Hawaii inmates will be conducted this week.
There are 1,082 Hawaii inmates at Saguaro in Eloy, Ariz.
“The Department is in constant communication with the Saguaro facility administration. The warden and I both agreed that expedited testing is necessary to identify hotspots and contain the spread," said Fred Hyun, acting Public Safety director. “Saguaro is bringing in nurses from other facilities so they can accomplish testing in one day. The facility has its isolation/quarantine plans ready to go once results are received, and staff have assured us they are following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.”
As the virus sweeps through the facility, 741 inmates from Hawaii are in a “precautionary” quarantine.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.