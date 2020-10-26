Number of Hawaii inmates at Arizona prison with active COVID-19 cases swells to 52

“The Department is in constant communication with the Saguaro facility administration. The warden and I both agreed that expedited testing is necessary to identify hotspots and contain the spread," said Fred Hyun, acting Public Safety director. “Saguaro is bringing in nurses from other facilities so they can accomplish testing in one day. The facility has its isolation/quarantine plans ready to go once results are received, and staff have assured us they are following the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.”