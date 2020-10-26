38 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Monday, pushing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 14,709.
Of the new cases, 26 are on Oahu, nine are on the Big Island and one is on Kauai. There were also two infections reported out-of-state.
There were no new deaths added to the count. The state’s official COVID-19 death toll stands at 212.
Meanwhile, the state put the number of “active” cases in the state at 3,265.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,864 total cases
- 10,162 released from isolation
- 943 required hospitalization
- 165 deaths
- 1,230 total cases
- 846 released from isolation
- 62 required hospitalization
- 28 deaths
- 401 total cases
- 362 released from isolation
- 57 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
- 79 total cases
- 0 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 death
- 17 total cases
- 15 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 62 total cases
- 59 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 56 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
