Momi Bee Kahawaiola‘a Talks Story with McKenna Maduli

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, takes us back to 2019 when she got to sit down with legendary Hawaiian singer Momi Bee Kahawaiola’a. Momi Bee, who is now a bright-eyed 93 years young, reflects on her many blessings over the years. She credits her musical influences to be Lena Machado and Aunty Genoa Keawe who was more like a sister to her than an Aunt. They sang and toured together for many years sharing their music and aloha spirit with the world. In 2019, Momi was honored with a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award for her lasting influence in traditional Hawaiian Music. When McKenna asks Momi how she would like to be remembered in the future, she replies, " Let’s hope they remember that I just loved my music and that I have been blessed abundantly all the way."