Long-lost brothers reunited through social media

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family reunion on the Big Island was made possible through social media.
Hawaii Island Police are crediting the community in bringing together two long-lost brothers earlier this month.
Steve Robinson of California lost contact with his brother Michael in 2015.
The 71-year-old Big Island resident had kept normal family contact before then.
A search involving a private investigator ensued, but Michael could not be found.
After their father died earlier this year, Steve contacted Hawaii Island Police for one last search.
Within hours of posting Michael’s information on their social media pages, police got a tip that he was staying in a Puna adult care home.
The brothers made contact and were reunited.
Police say it was an ‘awesome result’ and credit the community with helping the brothers meet again.
