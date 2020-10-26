ʻIʻini Kahakalau teaches the importance of KŪ-A-KANAKA while making us laugh

McKenna Maduli, host of Talk Story, takes us virtually to connect with Native Hawaiian educator and social media influencer ʻIʻini Kahakalau at her home in Waipiʻo Valley on the Island of Hawai’i. ʻIʻini has gone viral with thousands of followers watching her educational and often hilarious Tik Tok videos. ʻIʻini says, “That’s what I’ve been trying to do, trying to teach values and traditions that we have, but in a lighter, funnier context.” Along with her family, she has founded KŪ-A-KANAKA providing Hawaiian language and culture products and services including professional development, cooking and food preparation classes. She has also created a game called “Cards for 808” to encourage people to get together and connect while having fun and learning about local Hawaiian culture and issues. Her motto and mission statement is: When Natives Thrive Everyone Benefits!