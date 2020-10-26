Homicide investigation launched after discovery of a body in Kalapana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A body was found on the side of a road on the Big Island on Sunday morning.
Hawaii Island Police initiated a homicide investigation after the body was discovered in a vehicle on the side of the roadway in Kalapana, which is in the Puna District.
Puna Patrol officers responded to the area around 6:30 a.m.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and classified the investigation as a second-degree murder.
The victim who has been identified as 49-year-old Lance Toshio Shitabata of Hilo was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the exact cause of death.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of the Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road in Kalapana on the evening of October 24 or early morning of October 25, to contact Detective Clarence Davies at (808) 961-2384 or email him at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.
