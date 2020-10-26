Governor approves stay-at-home order for Lanai amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has signed a stay-at-home order for Lanai ― effective Tuesday ― as the island scrambles to bring a large COVID-19 outbreak under control.
“They do anticipate more cases,” Gov. David Ige said, in a COVID-19 briefing Monday. “The superspreader events seem to be private events. We’re seeing those events can really accelerate cases.”
Over the weekend, mass COVID-19 testing events were held on Lanai as authorities sought to understand the scope of the spread.
So far, there have been 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak.
Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino said last week that the stay-at-home order will remain in effect for at least 14 days and could be extended if needed.
Incoming travelers will need to quarantine and residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential activities and to visit essential businesses.
The first four COVID-19 cases on the island were reported last Tuesday and new infections have been identified daily. Before last week, Lanai (population: 3,000) had seen no COVID-19 cases.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.