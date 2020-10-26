Forecast: Light winds continue, with more wet weather on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface ridge over the islands will produce locally breezy southeast winds around the Big Island and gentle and variable winds around the smaller islands through tomorrow.
Land breezes will bring partial clearing tonight, while sea breezes will produce spotty showers over interior sections tomorrow.
A strong low aloft is forecast to form northwest of the area tonight. The atmosphere over the islands will become very moist and unstable. A period of wet weather may start as early as tomorrow night and continue through the week.
A high surf advisory is currently posted for most north- and west-facing shores from Maui County westward as a moderate size long period northwest swell moves through the area. The swell will lower Monday through Wednesday.
Another moderate-size, long-period northwest swell may arrive late Saturday.
A small, medium-period northeast swell is expected to fill in Monday and linger through Tuesday.
There will also be a series of small long period south swells through the week.
