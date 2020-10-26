Forecast: Light winds continue, juicy cold front on the way

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surface ridge over the islands will produce locally breezy southeast winds around the Big Island and gentle and variable winds around the smaller islands through tomorrow. Land breezes will bring partial clearing tonight, while sea breezes will produce spotty showers over interior sections tomorrow. A strong low aloft is forecast to form northwest of the area tonight. The atmosphere over the islands will become very moist and unstable. A period of wet weather may start as early as tomorrow night and continue through the week.