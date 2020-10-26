Flash flood watch posted for western half of state ahead of wet weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the state.
The watch is in effect Monday evening through Thursday afternoon for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau.
Forecasters said a cold front and developing upper low to the northwest of the islands will bring some instability to the western half of the state.
Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and flash flooding are possible starting Monday night.
This story will be updated.
