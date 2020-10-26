381,000 Hawaii ballots already returned in election with ‘tremendous enthusiasm’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 381,000 ballots have already been returned across the state and more are flooding in every day, the Office of Elections said.
The August primary election brought turnout not seen since 1996.
The general election is expected to surpass that.
“The big contributing factor here is the presidential election,” said Hawaii News Now political analyst Colin Moore. “More people think that this election is one of the most important in their lifetimes."
He said there’s “tremendous enthusiasm” on both sides of the political aisle.
He added that Hawaii mail-in format has been a success ― and got more people involved.
“One of the long-lasting effects of this will be that this will boost our turnout for years to come because people tend to remain voters once they become voters,” Moore said.
“I think this election is motivating a lot of people to vote for the first time and those people who do vote will likely remain voters for much of the rest of their lives.”
The state has begun pre-processing ballots at the Hawaii Convention Center. where thousands of ballots are delivered each day for 10 days before the election. Each county has its own pre-processing site and once envelopes are received, they are first sorted by district.
"Once that’s done, we take it to the scanners here and it gets fed through and read and it gets counted,' said state Chief Election Officer Scott Nago. “We don’t tabulate results until after the close of polls, after the close of voting on election day, November 3rd at 7 p.m.”
The first results are expected to be released at 7 p.m. on election night.
It’s estimated 90% of all ballots cast across the state will be in that printout.
If you haven’t submitted your ballot yet, be sure to drop it in the mail by Tuesday.
After that, the state advises voters to turn in their ballots at drop boxes located around the island. Or you can vote in person at Honolulu Hale or Kapolei Hale.
