‘Magnum PI’ filming to partially close H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of the H-3 Freeway will be shut down on Saturday, Nov. 7 for film production, the state Department of Transportation said.
Kaneohe-bound lanes of the freeway will be closed between the Halawa interchange and Kaneohe interchange from 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. that day.
The closure is for filming of the CBS series “Magnum P.I.”
The DOT is allowing this closure for the state’s economic benefit, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when traffic volumes have been relatively lower.
Drivers are urged to use alternative routes like the Likelike or Pali highways.
This story will be updated.
