Deadline approaching to ensure mail-in ballots are received in time

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The deadline is approaching for residents to send in their mail-in ballots if they want their vote to be counted in time for Election Day.
Tuesday is the last day to mail in ballots. After that, residents will need to return their ballots at an official ballot box.
Residents can also vote in person at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei, but election officials urge using the mail-in system or drop boxes if possible.
More than 380,000 Hawaii voters have sent in their ballots so far. That’s a little less than half of the 832,000 registered voters in the state.
Election officials are hoping to avoid the mad dash seen during the August primary election. That election saw the highest turnout in nearly 25 years.
All ballots must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 3.
This story will be updated.
