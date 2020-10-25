A sinking boat in Hawaii Kai is causing environmental and health concerns

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In East Oahu, residents are concerned about a partially-sunken boat that is leaking fuel into the water.
A resident who lives on the Marina in Hawaii Kai says he noticed the boat about halfway submerged a few houses down from his on Kawaihae Street.
He says the smell of gas was overwhelming, and a sheen of fuel could be seen on the water.
According to the Department of Health, the owner of the boat failed to notify authorities like the DOH or the Coast Guard about the boat.
Instead, it was neighbors who reported it and brought the situation to their attention.
“The damage has been done. The whole neighborhood, this whole huge block between Kawaihae Street and Hawaii Kai Drive just smells like diesel fuel. It’s really bad,” Hawaii Kai resident Kalani Matsumura said.
Officials say they wished the owner of the boat reported the situation earlier.
“This person did not call our office and therefore and he also didn’t call the coastguard. Had they done so, we would’ve been able to take more immediate measures and would’ve assisted him sooner,” Liz Galvez of the state DOH said.
Coast Guard crews visited the site Saturday morning to inspect the damage.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information on what’s being done with the boat. Details were not immediately available.
