More mysterious lights appear over Hawaii (and they’re likely not Starlink satellites)

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now was flooded with calls and messages Saturday night in another round of reports of strange moving lights in the dark sky.
The lights were seen from the shores of Waikiki to Ewa Beach, and even neighbor islands, including residents of Kauai and Hawaii Island who saw the strange phenomenon around 10 p.m.
One witness described it as a massive yet transparent plane-like figure with lights. Another said it appeared to be the size of a football field, but there was no noise associated with it.
While some believe it may have been a meteor shower, others think it may have been extra-terrestrial related. Previous sightings of similar lights however have been confirmed to be SpaceX Starlink satellites.
Sightings of Starlink were reported back in February of this year, and again in November. But this time is different.
In previous sightings, the lights appeared in a single line. This time, witnesses said the lights were more scattered. Another viewer described it as a flowing city with twinkling lights.
Despite SpaceX tweeting about their latest mission Saturday night, “Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed,” astronomy experts don’t believe it was the satellites.
Instead, astronomers at the University of Hawaii’s Institute for Astronomy (UH IFA) think the lights were a result of debris from a rocket re-entry.
“We are suspicious that it is indeed the Venesat satellite reentry, as it looks like the reentry prediction is close to Hawaii, and if the rocket body made one more orbit than predicted, the location and time of what people saw would match well,” staff from UH IFA said.
“Whatever it is, it is something either man-made or a meteor grazing through the atmosphere and breaking up,” they added.
[To view the re-entry models that they were looking at, click here.]
That may debunk the claim for alien evidence, but one thing is certain: The sight of strange lights over the skies of Hawaii never fails to stir up some exciting conversation among island residents.
