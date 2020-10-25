Light winds and sea breezes, with a chance for heavy rain starting Monday

Conditions will start deteriorating Sunday night into Monday as the upper disturbance drives a cold front toward the islands. Deep tropical moisture could be drawn up ahead of the front and trigger heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms that will increase the flood threat, mainly for Kauai and Oahu. However, there could be heavy rain statewide into midweek. The forecast models differ significantly from Thursday onward so we’ll wait to see what the second half of the week looks like.