High surf advisory issued for most north, west-facing shores

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The first advisory level northwest swell of the fall season is arriving in the islands.
A high surf advisory has been issued until 6 a.m. Monday for the north and west shores of most of the islands.
The National Weather Service said the advisory covers the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north-facing shores of Maui,
Surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected for north shores, while west shores may see surf heights of 8 to 12 feet.
The swell is forecast to peak Sunday into the evening before gradually lowering late Sunday night through the middle of the week.
Beachgoers should expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents that can make swimming difficult and dangerous.
Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders accessing surf spots near harbor channels.
