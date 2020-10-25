Forecast: More mugginess and light winds ahead of possible heavy rain starting Monday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A light south to southeast wind flow will keep humid conditions over the islands, with a few heavy showers associated with an upper level trough to the northwest near Niihau and Kauai. Southeasterly winds will bring a few showers for the windward slopes of Maui and Hawaii isiand. The winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to produce some clouds and spotty showers.
Conditions will start deteriorating Sunday night into Monday as the upper disturbance drives a cold front toward the islands. Deep tropical moisture could be drawn up ahead of the front and trigger heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms that will increase the flood threat, mainly for Kauai and Oahu. However, there could be heavy rain statewide into midweek. The forecast models differ significantly from Thursday onward so we’ll wait to see what the second half of the week looks like.
At the beach, we now have our first advisory level northwest swell of the season, with a high surf advisory posted for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui. The swell will peak later Sunday before slowly lowering late Sunday night into the middle of the week. South and east shore surf will remain small.
