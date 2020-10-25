Forecast: Light winds, then a chance of heavy rain ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds are expected for the smaller islands with southeast winds for Maui and Hawaii island as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Monday will be a transitional day, with some spotty afternoon showers. A strong upper disturbance is forecast to form to the northwest by Monday and dig down toward the state, which will bring unstable conditions and draw up deep tropical moisture from the south. The best chances for heavy rain will likely be for Kauai and Oahu, but the forecast models are inconsistent, so there could be heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms statewide for much of the coming week. Stay tuned.
A high surf advisory remains up overnight for the north and west shores of most of the smaller islands, with waves very close to advisory heights Monday. Wave heights will lower slowly Monday night through Wednesday. Another moderate-sized northwest swell may arrive late Saturday. Meanwhile, a small northeast swell is filing, with a series of small long-period south swells through most of the week.
