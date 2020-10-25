Forecast: Light winds, then a chance of heavy rain ahead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds are expected for the smaller islands with southeast winds for Maui and Hawaii island as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Monday will be a transitional day, with some spotty afternoon showers. A strong upper disturbance is forecast to form to the northwest by Monday and dig down toward the state, which will bring unstable conditions and draw up deep tropical moisture from the south. The best chances for heavy rain will likely be for Kauai and Oahu, but the forecast models are inconsistent, so there could be heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms statewide for much of the coming week. Stay tuned.