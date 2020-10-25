Candlelight vigil honored life, legacy of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photos of RBG were draped in lei at Saturday's vigil. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | October 25, 2020 at 12:58 PM HST - Updated October 25 at 12:58 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - RBG’s legacy was honored in Honolulu Saturday night.

Dozens of people participated in a candle light vigil for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It took place at the state Capitol.

Admirers of RBG were invited to drop off flower and lei for the vigil, or join in on their own. A local artist also created a large portrait of the late justice wearing a colorful lei po’o.

It was all part of the “RBG Hawaii Day of Action” which wrapped up a week of events commemorating the Supreme Court Justice.

Organizers are calling on Congress to wait on filling Ginburg’s seat until after the election. But Senate Republicans have fast tracked Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the high court.

