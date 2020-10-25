Brown water advisory posted for 5-mile stretch of west Oahu coastline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In West Oahu, over five miles of coastal waters have been placed under a brown water advisory.
The advisory stretches from Paradise Cove in Nanakuli to Ulehawa Beach near the Kahe Power Plant.
The murky water is a result of recent rain leading to storm water runoff entering the ocean.
The dirty water can include dangerous contaminants like pesticides and possibly sewage. Environmental activists say the potential harm is far reaching, and goes beyond high levels of bacteria in the water.
“The sediment settles on the coral and chokes it out and smoothers it out and that becomes a problem. And also it attracts fish, and then fish attract sharks and then a safety factor to the public,” Carroll Cox said.
The Department of Health advises people to stay out of the water until further notice
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.