West side health center reaches 1 million pounds of food given out

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Since the start of the pandemic, the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has distributed more than one million pounds of food to local families.
It’s a sign of the times brought on by the economic downfall from the coronavirus pandemic.
Their efforts are continuing as they aim to give out another million pounds of food.
More than 1,500 families received some of the much needed assistance Saturday morning at another distribution event.
The Health Center is also opening a new food warehouse at the Waianae Mall to continue supporting families in need with food assistance.
In addition to these large, once a month distribution, the organization provides meals Monday to Friday, through its Keiki & Kupuna Pantries and Keiki Grab & Go Meals.
