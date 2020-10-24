Mini murals on traffic signal boxes coming soon to the Waianae Coast

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waianae non-profit is hoping to beautify the West Oahu community with artwork along the main highway.
The Visions of Aloha Traffic Box project kicked off on Saturday. The effort brings in artists to transform 28 utility boxes along Farrington Highway into makeshift murals.
Their artwork is going to highlight and represent the “beauty and legends of the Waianae Coast”.
Organizers say that many of the boxes chosen have been previously vandalized, and the new artwork can become a source of pride within the community.
“We want to see beauty, art. And knowing that it’s done by community members who live, work, grew up in the area, our community will take pride," Denice Keliikoa, of the group Making Dreams Come True, Valley of Rainbows, said.
“When you drive down Farrington Highway, you don’t notice anything but maybe the houses and the beaches, but there’s so much more, cause these valleys are deep and rich,” artist Chris Koanui said.
Making Dreams Come True, Valley of Rainbows teamed up with AARP Hawaii and Tamura’s Supermarket to make the project possible.
Artists will be at work throughout the coming weeks to complete the project.
Similar projects have already beautified signal boxes in Kaimuki and other places around Oahu.
