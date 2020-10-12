Forecast: Light winds and a muggy pattern continues along with some heavy pockets of rain for the eastern end of the state; then unsettled weather beyond the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another muggy day continues into the weekend! We will be sweating it out for quite some time as light winds remain in the forecast! We will be in this pattern through the weekend and even start of next week as another round of unsettled weather.
A brief increase in stability, and possibly easterly winds, is expected during the weekend, followed by a return to humid southerly winds and potentially unsettled weather for portions of the island chain early next week. It will flip flop its concentration from the western end of the state to the eastern end of the state.
Let’s talk to surf: A northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday night, peak near the advisory threshold Sunday, then subside through early next week.
Be safe and wishing you blue skies and much aloha. Have a nice October weekend with your ohana.
