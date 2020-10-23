Woman seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 60-year-old man accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman in Chinatown on Thursday night.
Authorities say the man and woman got into argument near the Chinese Cultural Plaza shortly after 7 p.m.. That’s when police say the man stabbed the victim in the upper torso and the legs.
The woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
According to authorities, officers located the suspect on the 1100 block of Fort Street Mall in Chinatown just before 2 a.m. Friday and arrested him for second-degree attempted murder.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.