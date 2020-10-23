HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under a new measure signed into law Friday, tourists will have to pay more to enter Hanauma Bay once it reopens.
Those 13 and up who aren’t residents will be charged $10 to enter the nature preserve.
That’s up from $7.
“As we continue to better balance the conservation efforts with the eventual return of visitors to the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, it is important that we secure stronger financial support for the maintenance of this natural treasure,” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, in a news release.
Vehicle fees are also going up to:
- $1 for Hawaii residents
- $3 for non-residents
- For motor vehicles that can accommodate 1 to 7 passengers: $10
- For motor vehicles that can accommodate 8 to 25 passengers: $20
- For motor vehicles that can accommodate 26 or more passengers: $40
The fees do not apply to a taxicab unless the vehicle may also be operated as a licensed motor carrier.
The director of Parks and Recreation may also waive fees and allow entry to Hanauma Bay if the person or group is part of an educational or promotional program.
