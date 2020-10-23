3 students at Lanai High and Elementary School test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lanai High and Elementary School has reported three students have contracted the coronavirus.
It comes as the island scrambles to contain a growing outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
The island’s only public school sent a letter to parents on Thursday, informing them of the recent positive cases involving the students.
In the letter, the principal didn’t disclose further details about the cases but did say the students were last on campus on Tuesday.
The school is now being cleaned, and all close contacts are being identified.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Education announced that the school would move to full distance learning for all students.
