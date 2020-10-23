8 rescued after vessel capsizes off Makaha coastline

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety and U.S. Coast Guard personnel sprang into action Friday morning to rescue eight people from a sinking boat in waters off the coast of Makaha.
A spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Services says the incident was reported just before 11 a.m.
First responders discovered a capsized vessel in waters about 250 yards off the Makaha Surfside Apartments.
Minutes before, residents at the apartment complex said they became aware that the people on the boat were in distress.
“From me realizing it was happening until they were (rescued), it went down very fast,” said Pamela Briece. “And they were bailing the whole time.”
Briece captured video that shows a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responding to the distress call, which was made around the same time that the vessel capsized. A lifeguard on a surfboard can be seen rendering aid, and Ocean Safety personnel used a jet ski to bring everyone safely to shore.
No injuries were reported during the incident, but the boat is believed to still be anchored upside-down where it capsized.
