Open House: 2 BD, 1 BA in Aiea and Two-Story Home in Kahala

First up, a look at a rarely available corner unit in Aiea at the Pearl 1! This cool and breezy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit also comes with two assigned parking stalls. There’s a beautifully renovated kitchen and bathroom, luxury vinyl flooring, an air conditioner, and a washer and dryer in the unit. You’ll get views of Pearl Golf Course, the mountains and Diamond Head. It’s conveniently located near Aloha Stadium, Pearl Harbor, Pearlridge Shopping Center, restaurants and more! Amenities include ample guest parking, basketball court, heated pool, as well as picnic and barbecue areas.