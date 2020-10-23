131 new COVID-19 cases reported amid outbreaks on Lanai, Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 131 new COVID-19 cases amid growing outbreaks in Hawaii County and on Lanai.
Of the new cases, 67 are on Oahu, 34 on the Big Island, 28 on Lanai and one on Maui.
There was also one case reported out-of-state.
Additionally, three more COVID-19 fatalities were reported, bringing the official death toll to 209.
The new cases push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 14,464. Of those, nearly 3,200 cases are “active” and have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,734 total cases
- 10,031 released from isolation
- 934 required hospitalization
- 162 deaths
- 1,154 total cases
- 826 released from isolation
- 61 required hospitalization
- 28 deaths
- 464 total cases
- 377 released from isolation
- 59 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 60 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 52 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
This story will be updated.
