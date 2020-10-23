Kauai, Oahu under flood advisories

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Portions of the islands of Kauai and Oahu were placed under flood advisories Friday due to heavy rains associated with a nearby cold front.
On Oahu, the advisory is in effect until 3:15 p.m., while Kauai is under a flood advisory until 1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service said on Oahu, radar indicated heavy rain across the western half of the island, with more showers forming to the west and southwest and ready to move onshore.
Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
On Kauai, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rainfall over the southern portion of the Garden Isle, also with rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour.
Persons in the advisory areas should avoid streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions with roadway ponding and low visibility.
The heavy rain is from an area where moisture is converging ahead of a dissipating front to the northwest of the state. The front itself is expect to dissipate by Saturday.
The advisories may be extended if the heavy rain persists.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.