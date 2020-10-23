Governor makes appointment to Hawaii Supreme Court

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The governor has appointed Judge Todd Eddins as an associate justice on the Hawaii Supreme Court.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
Eddins would fill the seat vacated by Associate Justice Richard Pollack, who retired in June.
He was selected from a field of four nominees chosen by the Judicial Selection Commission.
Eddins was first appointed to the First Circuit Court in 2017. He has presided over 85 jury trials and resolved thousands of legal motions. He has also sat as a substitute justice of the state Supreme Court.
He is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and the UH Richardson School of Law.
The state Supreme Court is composed of a chief justice and four associate justices. Justices are initially appointed for a 10-year term, after which point the commission determines if they should be retained.
