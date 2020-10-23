Elderly woman critically injured in assault at her Black Point home

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old woman is in a coma with head trauma after an apparent assault in her home in Black Point.
The woman was taken to the hospital on Oct. 19.
Multiple sources say her 69-year-old husband told doctors she fell.
Doctors notified Honolulu police that her injuries were not consistent with a fall and an assault investigation was started. No arrests have been made.
Crime scene officers were in the home Thursday night collecting evidence.
The woman’s husband is a relative of acting city Prosecutor Dwight Nadamoto.
When asked how the case would be handled, a spokesman for the City Prosecutor’s Office said:
"If police believe a crime may have been committed and forward the results of an investigation to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for review while Dwight Nadamoto is serving as Acting Prosecuting Attorney, the Department will conflict the case out to the Attorney General’s office.”
