UH football’s Cheven Cordeiro ready to lead the ‘Bows this Saturday against Fresno State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are on their way to the mainland for their season opener against Fresno State.
The 'Bows finished their final practice on Thursday, before heading to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for their flight to Fresno, California.
Considered as one of the bigger rivalries in the Mountain West, starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and company are not getting caught up in their battle with the Bulldogs, while also excited to finally face someone other than themselves.
“I feel like we just got to take it as just a regular game, just do what we’ve been doing, practicing hard, getting ready for the game, listening to the coaches and getting better everyday.” Cordeiro told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “We’re all ready, we’ve been ready to play another team, we’re kind of tired of just practicing against each other.”
It’s been a long and uncertain road for the Warriors, with the possibility of a season in flux for most of the year due to the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
Now that the time has finally come, the players are determined to finish the season, even if they need to make some sacrifices.
“Every season our goal is to win the championship, of course not seeing our families is the sacrifice we have to do.” Cordeiro said. “We all made that sacrifice no matter if we live here or not, we have one goal and our families know that too, win the championship and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
This season will look different from any other season, as empty stands and social distancing have become the new normal, but Cordeiro looks to keep his own pregame traditions intact.
“Before my game I always call my family, facetime my family so I feel like I’m going to keep on doing that, but again we’re just going to treat it like it’s just another game.” Cordeiro said. “Keep on working hard, keep practicing and be ready to go.”
Besides the changes in atmosphere, Cordeiro will be taking the field as the ‘Bows full time starter, but that won’t change the former Saint Louis Crusaders’ work ethic.
“Just go and be myself, just practicing like the number one, practicing for my teammates and just practicing one hundred percent to try and get my teammates better as they are getting me better.” Cordeiro said. “Again, I’m just thinking that it’s a normal away game and getting one win at a time.”
Following UH’s game against Fresno State, the 'Bows will stay on the continent for the next week to prepare for their battle with Wyoming for the Paniolo Trophy on Halloween.
This Saturday’s season opener is set to kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Hawaii time, on Spectrum Sports pay-per-view.
