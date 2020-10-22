3 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported on Oahu, 102 new cases statewide

Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | October 22, 2020 at 12:01 PM HST - Updated October 22 at 12:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities Thursday and 102 new infections in the islands.

All of the new deaths are on Oahu. They bring the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 206.

Of the 102 cases, 52 were on Oahu, 29 were on the Big Island and 18 were on Maui.

The new cases push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 14,335. Of those, some 3,100 cases are “active” and have not been released from isolation.

The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:

Oahu

  • 12,669 total cases
  • 9,980 released from isolation
  • 1,033 required hospitalization
  • 159 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,120 total cases
  • 817 released from isolation
  • 60 required hospitalization
  • 28 deaths

Maui County

  • 435 total cases
  • 377 released from isolation
  • 59 required hospitalization
  • 18 deaths

Kauai

  • 60 total cases
  • 58 released from isolation
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 48 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 1 death

This story will be updated.

