3 additional COVID-19 fatalities reported on Oahu, 102 new cases statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is reporting three additional COVID-19 fatalities Thursday and 102 new infections in the islands.
All of the new deaths are on Oahu. They bring the death toll from the virus in Hawaii to 206.
Of the 102 cases, 52 were on Oahu, 29 were on the Big Island and 18 were on Maui.
The new cases push the statewide total for cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 14,335. Of those, some 3,100 cases are “active” and have not been released from isolation.
The island-by-island breakdown of cases is below:
- 12,669 total cases
- 9,980 released from isolation
- 1,033 required hospitalization
- 159 deaths
- 1,120 total cases
- 817 released from isolation
- 60 required hospitalization
- 28 deaths
- 435 total cases
- 377 released from isolation
- 59 required hospitalization
- 18 deaths
- 60 total cases
- 58 released from isolation
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
- 48 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 1 death
