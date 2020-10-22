Resident at Arcadia’s senior care facility dies of COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A resident at Arcadia’s Health Care Center has died of COVID-19, officials said.
The senior care facility said the woman tested positive in its health care center and died on Friday.
The resident had been with Arcadia for 25 years and was described as “a beautiful and loving member of this community.”
Officials said they were in daily contact with the woman’s family since she tested positive.
“She will be sorely missed, but we are comforted to know that she is resting peacefully with her loving husband,” they said.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.